Lock boxes a good tool in emergencies

Lock boxes for spare keys typically are used in the real estate market, but they also can benefit senior citizens in need of emergency assistance and unable to get to the door.

Thanks to grants, Christiansburg Police Department has about 50 lock boxes it loans to Christiansburg senior citizens at particular risk of falls or other injuries. Police officer Nathan Delp explained the Lock Box program to members of Pulaski County’s newly formed TRIAD group Wednesday.

TRIAD is a cooperative effort between law enforcement agencies and senior citizen organizations to focus on issues facing the senior population. Besides the risks of injuries, other meeting topics included crimes against seniors, such as scams.

