Local farmer is also photographer, artist, landscaper

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

A majestic, well-aged oak tree visible from Hickman Cemetery Road became David Ferrell’s trademark after the farmer discovered a latent talent for photography five years ago.

Since that time, he and his Canon are rarely apart when he’s away from the Pulaski County farmhouse located just down the road from his signature tree. Now, any moment in the farmer’s life – whether it’s working with spring calves, baling hay, walking or traveling – represents another opportunity for Ferrell and his lens.

His odyssey as a full-time “photog” began when he bought a Canon Rebel T6 before going to a friend’s wedding in North Carolina. His destiny was set once he discovered he could capture magical moments using his artistic “eye” for beauty and composition.

After that, he started taking the camera with him in the truck, snapping photos everywhere, capturing nature, barns and cattle on his 330-acre family farm and around Southwest Virginia. Then he began posting his shots on Facebook.

“I suddenly realized, through social media, that people seemed to like pictures of cows and barns and landscapes. I was blown away by it,” an always-enthusiastic Ferrell asserts.

In 2014, a friend told him, “You have to do a show.”

Ferrell, who can be as shy as he can be bold, resisted at first. But he eventually gave in and showed several of his photos to Scott Gardner, director of Glencoe Museum in Radford. Gardner was in agreement with his friend, and Ferrell’s exhibit, “Barbed Wire and Beyond,” opened to much acclaim. His most recent show opened in March at Pulaski on Main.

Ferrell, now 59, was in Pulaski County High School’s first graduating class. As a teenager his passion was art. At the age of 19, while a student at New River Community College, his art fell to the wayside.

“I think fear was a big factor,” he explains. “I was seeing things differently as I matured.”

Now, 40 years later, a different type of maturity resulted in this latent passion resurfacing. Almost two months ago he decided to take a watercolor class. Now, his watercolors are visible all over his house.

He may have been hesitant to paint before, but now says, “I’m ready to tackle the world.”

Very soon he hopes to paint a “portrait” of his signature tree, visible from Hickman Cemetery where his parents are buried.

Ferrell and his brother, John, own the cattle farm that was a dairy farm until 2003. The year before, he had a heart attack and his brother was hospitalized with pneumonia – both at the same time. Since their father was up in years, Ferrell found himself, as he lay in the emergency room, wondering who was going to milk the cows.

Ferrell’s voice breaks as he talks about a local veterinarian putting out a call for help to the community: “People came from all over Pulaski County to help us. Our family was so appreciative and grateful for our local farming community, and we later held a party to celebrate and thank them.”

According to Ferrell, the decision to change from a dairy operation to beef cattle farming was a natural progression.

“We were at a crossroads. We didn’t have any children. We knew we would need to invest a lot of money for upgrades, and we decided it was time to get out.”

With that choice, the farm that had been in the family for three generations remained in Ferrell hands, albeit with beef cattle instead of dairy cows. “We’re holding onto the farm, and that’s all that matters,” he says.

Ferrell still has the apple butter kettle his grandparents used to transport his dad when they moved to the farmhouse from another location on the farm in 1917. His father was 1-year-old at the time.

His brother lives with his wife in Pulaski, while Ferrell cares for the farm. He took care of their mother at the farm for several years before she passed. Losing his parents over the last 12 years taught him one of life’s most incontestable lessons, he says.

“Live each day, be positive, and cherish your loved ones for you do not know how quickly it all can be taken away.”

Two years ago, after purchasing his parents’ house from John and sister Harriet, he remodeled it. Granite countertops were added to the kitchen, paneling was painted, and hardwood floors were installed. John helped with several of the remodeling projects.

Family photos hang on the wall above the staircase. “I love family history,” he exuberantly proclaims.

Several of his own photographs are now framed and hang throughout the house. A stack of his recent watercolors are in the corner he made into a studio – a busy space for his creativity. His home also features several pieces by local artists and artisans, including that of many friends from around the New River Valley.

The artwork even includes a painting by a great-aunt and another one by a great-great-great uncle, perhaps an indication of hereditary talent.

For now, he says his art – or the classes, at least – will have to take a backseat to spring.

“With the weather breaking, I’ve got to farm,” he explains, in reference to building and fixing fences, spring calving, mowing and baling hay and various other activities on the farm and nearby farms leased for pasture and cattle.

Before his art manifested in the form of photography and painting, Ferrell’s creativity was evident in landscaping outside the small house he built for himself on the farm. He created a “cottage-style garden” and even helped others in the county and beyond develop their own garden sanctuaries.

“Now, I know I should have gone into landscaping. You can see art in perennial gardening.”

Ferrell admits he’s a perfectionist, but his sense of humor is always present: “Sometimes, in the farming world, you have to take a little bit of crap.”

He thinks farmers have good coping skills because they have to deal with the uncertainties of weather, along with life and death situations involving livestock.

But he seems willing to negotiate all turns as he continues to farm and photograph his land and cattle.

“Through my photography I hope the public can see the beauty and the importance of agriculture in our county, region, and beyond.”

When he’s not farming, taking pictures or painting, he’s usually hanging out with friends, a critical component of his life. He’ll tell you his friends all get him – the farmer/photographer/artist.

At least one person attending a reception for his Pulaski on Main exhibit, referred to him as a “Renaissance man.”

When it comes to people, he likes to use a particular quote from “To Kill a Mockingbird,” his favorite movie: “You don’t know a person until you get in their skin and walk around in it.”

These days, Ferrell’s busy walking around his farm, working – and taking photos, as time permits, of cows, sunsets and trees.

Written by: Editor on April 3, 2017.

Comments

comments