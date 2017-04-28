Linda Gail Ratcliffe Ayers

Linda Gail Ratcliffe Ayers, 68, of Pulaski, Va., died Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at LewisGale Hospital Pulaski.

She was born Dec. 3, 1948, in Pulaski, the daughter of the late Ada Pinkard Ratcliffe and Charlie Robert Ratcliffe. She retired as an eligibility supervisor at the Pulaski County Department of Social Services, and was a proud member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post #7 in Pulaski. Linda was a 1971 graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Tyler Jackson Ayers.

She is survived by her sons, Charles Jackson Ayers of Nashville, Tenn., Jason Arnold Ayers of Pulaski, and Robert Allen Ayers of Pulaski; brothers Robert Danny Ratcliffe and wife Patty, Donald Foster Ratcliffe, Ronald Ray Ratcliffe and wife Sandra, and Richard Wade Ratcliffe; and sisters Alice O’Dell, Eva Dickson and Sherry Wolfe.

A graveside memorial service will be 2 p.m. Monday, May 1, at Hufford Cemetery. The family will briefly visit with friends immediately following the service at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post #7 or that you do something nice for your community, a friend or family. These were all things very important to Linda.

Arrangements are by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski.

