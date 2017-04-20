Lambert cited for Patriot Award

Dublin Police Chief Dennis Lambert has been named recipient of the Patriot Award, an honor presented by the Department of Defense unit of the Employer Support for the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) on behalf of the unit’s service personnel and “all patriotic Americans.”

The Patriot award was created by the ESGR to publicly recognize individuals who provide outstanding patriotic support and cooperation to their employees, who, like the citizen warriors before them, have answered their nation’s call to serve. Supportive supervisors are critical to maintaining the strength and readiness of the nation’s National Guard and Reserve units.

“Dublin Police Department and Chief Lambert are to be commended for hiring veterans, National Guard and military reservist,” said Barry Cox, USN (Retired) and ESGR area representative, in announcing the award.

