Kermit Byrd Mustard

Kermit Byrd Mustard, 91, of Pulaski, Va., and formerly of Hollybrook in Bland County, Va., died Tuesday, April 11, 2017, at his residence.

He was born June 17, 1925, in Bland County, to the late Effie Byrd Wagner Mustard and John C. Mustard Sr. He was a veteran of World War II, having proudly served in the Army.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ella Margaret Dunn Mustard; daughters Mona Lee Mustard Beckner and Marcheta Price; brothers John Crockett Jr., Garland, Wayne, Albert and Jacob; and sisters Marie and Josephine.

Surviving are his daughter, Maurece “Maurie” Mustard Sink and husband Wayne; sons-in-law Warren “Tootie” Price and Alton C. Beckner; grandchildren Jason Price and wife Renee Alarid, Amy Price Dobbins and husband Ray, Jacob Price, Candice Gray, Matthew Beckner and wife Lauren, and Carter Sink and wife Isabel Bukovnik; great-grandchildren Devin, Zoie, Tony, Ronee, Emanuel, Regan, Shania, Noah, Bryanna and Laurel.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 14, at Seagle Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Bland Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. today (Thursday) at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to local animal shelters or Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center, Dublin, Va.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on April 13, 2017.

