JV Lady Cougar soccer wins, varsity falls

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports EDITOR

The coming of age for the young Lady Cougar soccer program continued Thursday with the JV and varsity squads splitting a twin bill with Carroll County.

The junior varsity squad started the night off, and after a slow start to the season due to several opponents not having JV squads the younger Lady Cougars earned their first win of the year, 5-1 over the Lady Cavs.

Pulaski County got right to work, scoring 4 goals in the first half to take a quick lead. Kelsey Arnold scored 2 of the goals and Lexy Songster scored the other two.

Carroll County put one in the net to send the teams into the halftime break with the Lady Cougars leading 4-1.

Songster added an insurance goal in the second half to give Pulaski County the 5-1 victory. The speedy freshman forward finished the game with 3 goals and 4 shots on goal.

Arnold put 5 shots towards the goal. Alex Turner had 6 shots, Shelley Whitaker had 3 and Hailey Simpson shot once.

Goal keeper Bridgett Akers finished the game with 9 saves.

The going was a little tougher for the varsity squad, with the Lady Cougars falling 4-1.

Carroll County scored 3 goals in the first half and it looked like they would cruise to an easy win until Nicole Murphy sent one past the Cavalier keeper just before the halftime break.

Trailing 3-1 to start the second, the Lady Cougars attempted to step up the pressure but a solid defensive effort kept them out. The Lady Cavs added one final goal to finalize the score at 4-1.

Murphy finished the game with 4 shots on goal. Emmy Dauel, Emily Southern, Kami Taylor and Konner Deeds each finished with one shot.

Goal keeper Emily Lane finished the night with 9 saves.

The Lady Cougars will be back in action Tuesday when they travel to Christiansburg. JV action will begin at 5:30 followed by the varsity contest at 7 p.m.

Written by: Editor on April 21, 2017.

