Just “be” with the Lord

by Pat Farrell

I love getting up early in the mornings to be with the Lord. It is the most special time of my day. It is a time that I look forward to and hate to be pulled away.

My time with Him is just for me to “be.” Sitting in silence with Him, I open my heart to love Him. I express my gratitude for the day, the dawn and the way the sun comes through the budding branches. I lean into Him for a fresh dose of unconditional love.

Knowing I can never “be” all that He would like for me to be, I often wonder how He could possible love me and forgive me for all the wrongs in my life. But, He does.

You can see why it’s a place I run to everyday. There’s a seat for you, too. He’s waiting, watching and whispering to your heart. There is no need to worry, because you don’t have to perform. You don’t even need to rehearse. All you have to do is show up and just “be” that person He so perfectly made and tenderly loves. That’s YOU and that’s me.

I’ll meet you there in the morning. When the first beams of light come through as the sun comes up, and the spring frost glistens like snow, I’ll “be” there with Him and with you. Unconditional love.

Don’t worry if you’re late, He’ll still be there whispering for you to come, watching for you to just “be” and waiting to love you completely.

“In the morning, O Lord, you hear my voice, in the morning I lay my requests before you and wait in expectation.” Psalm 5:3

“Because of the Lord’s great love, we are not consumed, for His compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness. I say to myself, “The Lord is my portion, therefore I will wait for Him.” Lamentations 3:22-24

Pat Farrell is a CEP life coach and certified lay minister for the Wytheville District United Methodist Church She can be reached at pat@patfarrellcoach.com or 276-223-8210.

Written by: Editor on April 14, 2017.

