Judge rejects plea agreement in rape case

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Pulaski County judge Monday rejected a plea agreement that would have amended a registered sex offender’s felony rape charge to misdemeanor assault and battery.

Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch said he couldn’t accept the agreement in the case of Chad Douglas Snow, 37, of Dublin. He gave no explanation for his ruling, but asked prosecutors whether the allegations involved actual sexual intercourse.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Skip Schwab said he was handling the case for another prosecutor, but based on the charge and to the best of his knowledge, it did. He said a lengthy conversation was held with the alleged victim, and she supports the plea agreement.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on April 26, 2017.

Comments

comments