John Harrison Adkins

John Harrison Adkins, 72, of Pulaski, Va., died Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Wythe County Community Hospital.

He was born May 30, 1944, in Pulaski, the son of the late Asa Adkins and Zella Dora Cable Adkins. Mr. Adkins was a dispatcher with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Surviving are his wife, Janet Kennedy Adkins; daughter Robin Adkins; son and daughter-in-law Grant and Christa Adkins; brother and sister-in-law Grant and MaryJo Adkins; grandchildren Grant Adkins, Destiny Adkins and Adriana Adkins; great-grandchild Patience Adkins; and mother-in-law Violet Kennedy.

The family is thankful for the care Mr. Adkins received while he was a resident of the Carrington Place of Wytheville, Va.

A graveside service will be 4 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Oakwood Cemetery, Pulaski, with Pastor Jim Linkous officiating. Visiting will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Stevens Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on April 25, 2017.

Comments

comments