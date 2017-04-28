James Thomas Sayers

James Thomas Sayers, 76, of Draper, Va., died Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at his home.

He was born March 4, 1941, in Pulaski, Va., the son of the late James Clifton Sayers and Mary Ellen Friend Sayers. He was also preceded in death by a brother, William Clarence Sayers. Mr. Sayers was a retired truck driver with Overnite Trucking, and a member of the Draper’s Valley Pentecostal Holiness Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having serviced in Vietnam.

Surviving are his wife, Peggy Ann Dunford Sayers; daughter Tonya Brooks; sister JoAnn Lytton and husband Ed; brother Clifton Kermit Sayers and wife Mary; grandchildren Dylan Hurt and Justin Hurt; and several special nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Draper’s Valley Pentecostal Holiness Church, with Rev. Mike Ingo officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, with VFW Post #1184 conducting the military graveside rites. Visiting will be 1 p.m. Saturday until the service hour at the church where the family will receive friends.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

