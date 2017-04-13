Jack Dale Livesay Jr.

Jack Dale Livesay Jr., 65, of Pulaski, Va., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

He was born Feb. 28, 1952, to Elizabeth Akers and Jack Livesay Sr. He was preceded in death by his father Jack Livesay Sr.

Jack graduated with honors from East Tennessee State University in 1974. He worked at the NRV Juvenile Detention Center for 30 years. He was an active member of Grace Ministries COGOP in Pulaski, and loved his church family. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Miami Hurricanes and the PCHS Cougars.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Morefield Livesay; mother Elizabeth Akers Livesay; son Brian Sutphin and wife Teeka; daughter Michelle Sutphin French; and grandchildren Chelsea and husband Kaleb, Austin, Zachary, Lauryn, Lindsey and Skylar.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Dan Lawson and Rev. Dr. C.R. Conner officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Visiting will be noon until the service hour Saturday at the funeral home where the family will receive friends.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

