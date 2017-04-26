It’s time to decide to decide

We’ve reached the halfway point in the spring sports season, and while most of the teams are putting up a solid fight, there are still some who are going through growing pains. We’ll talk more about how the teams are doing down the line.

One thing that does need to be brought up is the middle school controversy. Some may ask why it needs to be brought up on the sports page? It matters and the outcome of this fight will directly affect our middle school and high school sports programs.

I don’t care about the politics. You won’t see me at a school board meeting trying to be heard like some blowhards seem to enjoy doing. The time for all the talking and big speeches is past. Pulaski County needs someone to take action.

Don’t take that as my saying we should just jump in and spend millions of dollars. There is and should be a process. As I understand it that process is and has been implemented.

I’m an Army guy, and I guess we kept it simple. We had a problem solving format. Identify the problem, seek possible solutions, analyze the possible solutions, decide which solution was best, implement the solution.

We’ve identified the problem, that being that our two current middle schools have long outlived their expected lifespan and need to be either repaired or replaced.

We’ve looked at possible solutions. Those include fixing the current middle schools, combining them in one of the current buildings, moving some of the grades around and dispersing students to different schools or building a new combined school.

We’ve spent thousands and thousands of dollars to analyze those possible solutions. We’ve paid engineers and “experts” far too much already to tell us what should be obvious: the two current middle schools are old and need to be repaired or replaced.

We’ve spent thousands of more dollars to have these same experts tell us what it would cost to repair vs. building new. In the end if we repair the old structures we’ll be facing the same problem a few years down the road and will have already spent several million on repairs that will then have been wasted.

In the end the only possible solution that will be logical is to build a new school. It makes no sense to throw more money at temporary fixes to the current structures.

So now we’re at the point of making a decision and implementing it. Will someone please make that call and either make it happen or put it to a vote?

There are plenty of people complaining that the cost is too high and our population is shrinking still. Build new schools and people will live here. How many other places have to do it before we do to prove it?

There are people who say we need more jobs in Pulaski County before we build new schools. No we don’t. Sure having more jobs move into the county would be great, but not everybody that works at Volvo lives in Pulaski County. Some people drive well over an hour each way every day to work there.

A lot of people live in Pulaski County and work other places. I don’t care where they work, if they live in Pulaski County they’ll spend money here. Our community is a special place. It’s close enough to major universities, large shopping malls and vacation spots that we can drive there in a short time, but far enough away that we don’t have to deal with a lot of the hassle that comes with it.

I don’t want to fight game day traffic every week, so I don’t live in Blacksburg, but I can get there in about 15-20 minutes if I need too. I don’t want to deal with mall traffic every day, but I can drive to Christiansburg in about the same time or Roanoke in about 45 minutes. We can get to Myrtle Beach or Gatlinburg in a few quick hours driving, but again we don’t have to deal with some of their issues.

If you want young professionals to move here and raise a family (that should read move here and spend their money here) you need to offer the things they want.

Most Pulaski County homes would cost much more if the same home and land were located closer to VT or RU. Those young professionals can buy and live here but work in Montgomery County, I have no issue with that.

Once we convince them to live here, we need to give them a reason to put their kids in school here. I love our old middle schools and the history they hold, but I think they will make much nicer recreation and community centers, something else that voters have been asking for over the years.

In the end, the only thing left to do is make a decision and put it into action. It’s time for one or all of our elected officials to make that happen.

Even before that decision is made there are other things that need to happen for sports. I’ve written many times that we need more middle school sports teams, but for some reason it still hasn’t happened.

The junior varsity softball, baseball and soccer teams are hurting in a lot of ways because of this. We need dedicated middle school sports teams, sponsored by the schools and under the direct supervision of the varsity head coach for each sport, to develop our younger athletes in a safe and effective way.

A quick trip to a JV softball game will let you see a group of 5 eighth graders, 7 freshmen and 2 sophomores struggling to get the job done. At least two of those players are first year players. That group is going out and playing against sophomores and freshmen every week. The physical, mental and athletic difference between an eighth grader and a sophomore is dramatic. Why are our seventh and eighth graders not playing against seventh and eighth graders?

The JV girls soccer team has 11 eighth graders and 6 freshmen. Just like softball, some of those girls are tiny compared to the teams they play. Why are we not letting them play other middle schoolers? Sure the argument can be made that it makes them tough, but at the same time we’re losing a lot of kids because of injuries and frustration from not winning.

We don’t have middle school tennis either. Why? Do the tennis teams not deserve a chance to develop and be competitive? Other schools have middle school programs, so why don’t we?

Three years ago our middle school football teams were in a shambles. Dublin Middle School had about 10 extra players on the sideline each game. Pulaski Middle School almost didn’t have enough to field a team. That final year the only win either team earned was when DMS defeated PMS. There weren’t too many more the previous year.

Cougar head football coach Stephen James ask for the teams to be combined and put under his watch. It happened. The first year there was a huge turnout and two teams were formed. More kids played football that year than in the previous two years combined.

They also played it the right way. The high school coaches made sure they were being taught the right way. They ran the same things the Cougars ran on Friday night. It was tough at first, but by the end of the season it was starting to look like something.

Last year the eighth grade team lost one game. It was their final game of the season against a Floyd County team of eighth and ninth graders, and it was a very close one. The seventh grade team finished with a fine record as well.

On top of that most of the Pulaski County Recreation League football coaches were brought in by Coach James to learn the system. He offered to help them. They took him up on it. We had one team win the end of season Super Bowl and one finish in second place. Those kids will move up next year and run the same system again. By the time they are seniors, some of those kids will have been using the same system for two years of mite league, two years of junior league, a year of senior league, two years or middle school ball and four years at the high school. In case you didn’t bother to add that up, it’s 11 years. A kid can learn a lot in that amount of time.

The same thing happened for wrestling. Volleyball is moving in that direction. Basketball coaches for the boys and girls are keeping close tabs on the middle school teams. Track and field strongly supports the middle schoolers.

If you’re in a position to make the decision, make it. Pulaski County needs to win. That applies to the playing field and the classroom, hopefully a new combined one for our middle schoolers.

