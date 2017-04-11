Irene Coalson Vowerk Farrow Hawkins

Irene Coalson Hawkins, 103, of Palm Harbor, Fla., died Friday, April 7, 2017 at Bayou Gardens Assisted Living Facility.

She was born March 7, 1914, in Pulaski, Va., the daughter of the late Bertha Cosby Boyd Coalson and Walter Sponce Coalson.

Mrs. Hawkins was predeceased by her husbands, Chandler Hawkins, where they resided in Brooksville, Fla., and Spence Farrow, where they resided in Bakersfield, Calif.; and by her son, William Vorwerk, formerly of Colorado. Mrs. Hawkins was the last living of her siblings, Henry Paul Coalson, Mable Willie Coalson Funk, and Thelma Coalson Quesenberry, all of Pulaski, Walter Coalson of Fayetteville, N.C., Mary Coalson Jackaway of Clearwater, Fla., and H. Elizabeth Coalson Mills of Roanoke, Va.

She is survived by her grandson, Mark Vowerk of Mesa, Ariz.; nephew and guardian David Jackaway and wife Julie of Palm Harbor, Fla.; and many cousins, nieces and nephews in the greater Pulaski and Roanoke areas.

She spent many years in California and Colorado, as well as in Florida. She was an active golfer and boating enthusiast.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at Seagle Funeral Home. Internment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on April 11, 2017.

Comments

comments