Insurance pays for most/all of generator replacement

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

What Pulaski thought would be an expensive fix for a pump station on Wurno Road will be covered almost entirely – if not completely – by insurance monies.

In February, during a routine weekly maintenance check at pump station 4B, the town discovered the motor for the backup generator had blown. The town immediately rented a backup generator at a cost of $3,200 per week.

Town Engineer Bill Pedigo received a $158,000 price quote for a new Caterpillar 750k generator that would take weeks to deliver. In February, replacing the emergency generator looked to be pricey when combined with the weekly rental fee and installation costs. At that time, town council voted to allocate $200,0000 to cover expenses.

Written by: Editor on April 25, 2017.

