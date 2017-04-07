Input sought on Claytor Lake shoreline plan

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski County and Friends of Claytor Lake (FOCL) are hosting a meeting Saturday to receive public comment on Appalachian Power Company’s draft Shoreline Management Plan (SMP) for Claytor Lake.

The plan is required to undergo review at five-year intervals as part of APCo’s licensing agreement with Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on the Claytor Hydro Project. Comments received Saturday will be used to compile suggested improvements to the plan for submission to APCo.

The meeting is 10 a.m. to noon in Rooker Auditorium at New River Community College, 5251 College Drive, in Dublin.

