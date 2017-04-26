I-81 blasting to cause short-term delays at New River

As part of a construction project to replace the northbound bridge over the New River at mile marker 105 at the Pulaski/Montgomery county line, drivers can expect delays during daytime hours on some weekdays for several weeks this spring due to blasting.

Blasts have been tentatively scheduled for Thursday, and will continue through May 4.

Rolling road blocks are scheduled during daytime hours between late morning on Tuesdays and early afternoon on Fridays. On blasting days, the rolling roadblocks will be in place starting on I-81 at marker 101 northbound and mile marker 108 southbound. Blasting is scheduled at 10 a.m.,12:30 p.m. or 3 p.m., and will block traffic for approximately 15 minutes at a time.

Message boards are in place on I-81 and Route 232 to advise motorists of the scheduled rolling road blocks. Temporary ramp closures also will be in place at exit 105 during blasting.

During the rolling road blocks, motorists should watch for State Police and pilot vehicles that will slow I-81 traffic.

The rolling roadblocks are expected to be scheduled on weekdays and, depending on work progress, could be scheduled for the next three to four weeks.

The road builder has encountered an estimated 7,000 cubic yards of rock that must be blasted and removed to build a new access road. The access road is needed to connect the southbound I-81 shoulder to an area beneath bridge for highway workers to use to build the new I-81 bridge.

Work on the $48 million project to replace the northbound I-81 bridge over the New River and to replace the Route 232 overpass bridge at exit 105 began in late 2016, and is expected to be completed in late 2020.

