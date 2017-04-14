Goble advances to Elks Hoop Shoot national finals

CHICAGO – During the past nine months, tons of young athletes from the across the country stepped up to the line to test their free throw skills through the Elks Hoop Shoot. Only six will become national champions.

Taylor Goble is one of 72 of the nation’s best free throw shooters ages 8 to 13. Taylor’s hard work and dedication have taken her from Hiwassee to the Elks Hoop Shoot National Finals in Chicago.

Last fall, Taylor joined 8- to 13-year-olds across the country who competed in the 2017 Elks National Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest. Taylor advanced through the local, district and state levels of competition, sinking the most of 25 free throws in her division at each contest. With a score of 25 of 25 at the Southeast Central Regional semifinals, Goble secured her chance to shoot on the foul line at the national finals.

