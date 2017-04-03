Glencoe Mansion sets rededication, ribbon cutting

RADFORD – The Radford Heritage Foundation will rededicate the Glencoe Museum as the Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery at a ceremony and ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The Glencoe Mansion is located at 600 Unruh Drive in Radford.

The event begins with a reception at the Glencoe Mansion. Guests will have the opportunity to meet with descendants of the Wharton Family who owned the mansion for 106 years. There will also be a meet and greet with historians William C. “Jack” Davis, Robert C. Whisonant and Michael Pulice, whose fields of expertise cover the Civil War, geology and architecture. The ribbon cutting will take place at 6 p.m., sponsored by the Radford Chamber of Commerce.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on April 3, 2017.

Comments

comments