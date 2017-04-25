George Walter Ratcliffe

George Walter Ratcliffe, 74, of Stuart, Va., passed away Friday, April 21, 2017, at his home.

He was born Jan. 22, 1943, in Pulaski, Va., to the late Roy D. Ratcliffe and Virginia Annie Rudisill Ratcliffe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter and a brother, David Lee Ratcliffe.

Mr. Ratcliffe is survived by his children, Melissa Lynn Turner of Stuart, Tonya Ratcliffe of Henry County, Va., George Walter Ratcliffe Jr. of North Carolina and Christina Ratcliffe of Stuart; brothers Rondy Ratcliffe of Henry, Va., Bobby Ratcliffe of Stuart and Danny Ratcliffe of Bassett, Va.; sisters Judy Pendleton of Stuart, Brenda Dawson of Pulaski and Linda Chrisley of Pulaski; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside memorial service will be 11 a.m. today (Tuesday) at Goblintown Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Stuart, with Elder John Wingfield and Pastor Frank Peters officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service in the cemetery.

Moody Funeral Home in Stuart has been entrusted with the services, and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

April 25, 2017

