Gareth headlines Native American Heritage Festival

RADFORD – The seventh annual Native American Heritage Festival will host singer/songwriter, Native American flutist of Mi’kmaq/Cree descent, Gareth as headline performer Saturday at Bisset Park.

Gareth is a four-time Indian Summer Music Award nominee, four-time Native American Music Award nominee and “Rising Star Award” recipient. His song “Sky Before a Storm” reached No. 2 on the Billboard New Age Music Top 100 charts. Gareth is also a champion of St. Jude Children’s Hospital and an anti-bullying advocate. Proceeds from “Regen’s Song,” recorded with Grammy award-winning pianist Laura Sullivan, were donated to the children’s hospital.

Also, featured at this year’s Native American Heritage festival will be Aztec dancers, Native Americans in full regalia, Warrior Path as Host Drum, Red Fire Singers as Guest Drum, and craft and food vendors with authentic merchandise reflecting the cultural heritage of the different tribes of Virginia, North Carolina and Maryland.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on April 7, 2017.

Comments

comments