Fort Chiswell slaughter-rules Narrows

By Rodney Young

SWT Sports Writer

FORT CHISWELL – The Fort Chiswell Pioneers got a five-hit shutout pitching performance from Konner Rotenizer in his first start of the season Wednesday. He struck out three and walked no one as he pitched all six innings of a 10-0 slaughter-rule win over the Narrows Green Wave.

Eight different Pioneers scored a run and six of their starters had at least one hit. Tanner Bailey scored twice and knocked in two and Jacob Coake also had two RBI. Chance Davis has two hits and scored twice and also had a run batted in.

The only Narrows threat of the game came in the fourth when Zach Robertson singled and then Landon Neal single to left but Robertson got thrown out as he rounded second base for the second out of the inning. Neal had two of their five hits. Robertson, Ian Lowe and Derrick Stinson had one hit each.

The Pioneers (9-1) scored four runs in the bottom of the third to go up 4-0. Bailey started the inning with a sharp single to right. Chance Davis then singled to left and Sean Morgan hit to left loaded the bases. Jacob Coake then came up with a double down the right field line scoring Bailey and Davis. Leighton Dunford ground out to score Morgan and Aaron Crawford singled to drive in Coake.

They scored six times in the bottom of the sixth with Crawford getting his third single of the contest. Rotenizer then drew a base on balls, and Cody Burkes singled to score Crawford. Bailey then knocked in two to make it 7-0. After a Narrows (5-7) error put runners on second third, Davis knocked in Bailey for 8-0 score.

With runners on second and third and no one out Morgan swung and missed on a third strike that got by the catcher. The catcher then threw to first but his throw hit Morgan in the back as the ball went into right field scoring both runners to end the game.

”I thought we got timely hitting today,” Fort Chiswell head coach Derrick Jackson said. “Konner (Rotenizer) pitched real well for us. He threw strikes and I think he didn’t walk a Narrows batter.”

When asked about being 9-1 at the half way mark of the regular season Coach jackson remarked, ”I’m pleased with how we are improving. We played errorless ball today and we have and continue to improve. That’s all we can ask of the players.”

The Pioneers will be back in action Friday as they travel to Rural Retreat. First pitch isscheduled for 5:00 p.m., weather permitting.

Written by: Editor on April 20, 2017.

