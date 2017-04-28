Following the flight of the Lord

by Pat Farrell

I remember sitting at my kitchen window watching the absolute wonders of fall. The colors of the leaves and the way the sunshine hit the trees was overwhelming. There was a crispness that you could practically see in the air. I loved the wind in the branches, and the cascade of leaves twirling toward the ground.

My favorite spectacle is always the birds. What got my attention that particular morning was the flight of two particular birds. One was a bit larger and obviously the pilot. He swirled and twirled throughout the sky. He would dip down and back up, veering left and then suddenly right. A smaller bird was right behind him. Every move the larger bird made, the smaller bird did his best to mimic the flight and stay on course.

Several times, the little bird would miss a turn and sail off into the sky. Once, I thought he was going to crash into the ground. Then, in perfect timing, he would reset his course and, once again, get behind the leading bird.

I was reminded that the little bird could be me chasing after the heart of the Lord. To the right and to the left in life, we turn and dip on life’s journey. Sometimes, we take a wrong turn, but thankfully, we return to follow the navigator.

The course is not easy. The wind can blow in gusts and throw us off our path. There are predators out there to snatch us if we get too low in the flight. But, if we keep our eyes on the pilot, He will show us the way.

When Jesus spoke again to the people, he said, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.” John 8:12

Pat Farrell is a CEP life coach and certified lay minister for the Wytheville District United Methodist Church She can be reached at pat@patfarrellcoach.com or 276-223-8210.

