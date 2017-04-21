Firearm theft suspect denied bond

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A man accused of stealing a firearm, which officials say was used to rob an individual, will continue to be held without bond.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Fleenor alleges Alteriq Montgomery, 38, of Pulaski, stole two firearms from Montgomery’s wife. Although Fleenor also alleges Montgomery and another man, Parish Rome Gambill, 26, used one of the guns in a robbery, no charges have been filed in that incident.

According to the prosecutor, Montgomery’s wife went to Pulaski Police Department in January to report the theft of two handguns she had purchased from a pawnshop and kept in a safe under her bed. One firearm was a 9-milimeter and the other was a .380-caliber semi-automatic.

