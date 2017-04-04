Fabulous and psychedelic

Hank Williams, portrayed by Steve Miller, is one of the featured performances during “The Fabulous ’50s Meet the Psychedelic ’60s,” this weekend’s spring revue by the New River Valley Community Chorus playing 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the historic Pulaski Theatre. Costumed for the 1950s and ’60s, the NRV chorus will sing, dance and perform such classics from the two decades as “Moon River,” “Chapel of Love,” “Breaking Up is Hard to Do,” “Blue Moon,” “The Name Game,” “Tennessee Waltz,” “Hey, Good Looking,” “I Wanna Hold Your Hand” and many more. Members of the chorus will dance, and sing solos, duets and trios representing different bands from the ’50s and ’60s. Tennessee Ernie Ford and Pat Boone are among several solo singers included in the two shows. The chorus’ 1960s medley features the music of the Beatles, Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Beach Boys and other legendary musical talents from the sixth decade of the 20th century.

