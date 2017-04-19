Expo includes jewelry, bride-to-bride sales

A bridal expo set for Sunday at the historic Pulaski train depot will offer former brides an opportunity to sell their wedding apparel and decor to future brides.

The first Wedding Business Expo and Bride-to-Bride Resale also includes such speciality vendors as photographers, deejays, bakeries, boutiques, event planners, videographers and direct sales representatives.

“These are local wedding professionals from our area. We’re trying to highlight the talent in Pulaski County. We want people to know there are wonderful professionals here,” explains Yolanda Hunter, owner of Lis De La Valle, a downtown Pulaski shop sponsoring the event.

The Saturday event runs 11 a.m to 3 p.m., and includes a fashion show at 2 p.m. Hunter hopes to hold future expos, every two months, that encompass Saturday as well as Sunday.

“Surely, we’d like for it to grow. Hopefully, as it gets warmer, we can encompass the whole depot, even with vendors on the outside.”

There will also be a cash-and-carry jewelry trunk sale – featuring both wedding and ready-to-wear jewelry – that’s open to all women, whether they’re getting married or not.

The purchase of a $1 ticket will hold a reservation spot at the expo. Half of the proceeds from the ticket sale go to Relay for Life’s Cancer Busters team. To register, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/1st-annual-wedding-business-expo-trunk-show-and-bride-to-bride-resale-tickets-33759567776.

Vendor spaces are $20 each. To request a space, email lisdelavalle24301@gmail.com.

