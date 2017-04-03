‘Everything should be investment’ in county’s future

By BROOKE J. WOOD

Jonathan Sweet believes “everything should be an investment in Pulaski County’s future.”

And that’s the philosophy the county’s new administrator has been using as he works with staff and supervisors to balance the budget. Before he came to Pulaski in mid-January, as lead administrator in Grayson, he employed austere budget cuts that helped pull the county out of a financial muddle.

He says Pulaski County’s administrative staff has gone through “a pretty engaging process, with the board of supervisors representing their individual districts and the county as a whole, to figure out what our priorities are.”

He talked to supervisors, department heads and citizens to determine shared priorities.

