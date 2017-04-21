Errors costly for Lady Cougar softball against Cavs

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

One inning made the difference for the Lady Cougar softball team Thursday as the fell to Carroll County by a final score of 7-1.

“I thought we did a good job most of the game, but that fifth inning really did us in,” Lady Cougar head coach Gina Miano said. “We made some big errors in the fifth and gave up 5 runs. Most of those were given up when they had two outs against them. We can’t really put the blame on anyone because some of those errors were made by people who made big plays at other times in the game. We just need to keep getting better.”

Carroll County got on the board first with one run in the first inning. Two singles left runners on first and third for the Lady Cougars in the top of the inning, but a ground out ended that threat with the third out.

It was a stalemate until Pulaski County came up to bat in the bottom of the third. Josie Brewer hit a single to left field and then Hollie Eggleston laid down a sacrifice bunt to move her to second. Chelsea Doss connected for a line drive single to center field that allowed Makenzie Reno, who was pinch running for Brewer, to cross the plate and tie the game.

Then came the top of the fifth inning.

The inning started with a strikeout, but a dropped third strike allowed the Carroll County runner to reach first base. A fielders choice to shortstop Kayla Price caught the runner at second for the first out of the inning, and then grounder to Chelsea Doss at second base put the second out on the board.

That’s when the bottom fell out. First there was a walk, then a single loaded the bases. An error during the next at bat allowed two runners to score and left two on base. the next batter cranked a home run over the center field fence. Doss caught a fly ball to finally bring an end to the inning, but the damage had been done and the Lady Cougars trailed 6-1.

Carroll County added an insurance run in the top of the seventh inning to bring on the final score of 7-1.

“We made some good plays, but we made some errors out there too,” Miano said. “We’ve always tried to teach them that we have to keep the errors down, especially it you’re having a tough time hitting the ball. They had some great pitching tonight, but we still held our own except for the fifth inning. I thought Josie Brewer did a great job pitching for us tonight. She was also 3 for 3 at the plate with 3 singles. We did well, we just need to get better.”

Brewer went all 7 innings on the pitching rubber, giving up 6 hits, 7 runs (1 earned) and only 3 walks while striking out 9 batters.

Carroll County started the game with Emily Cook pitching. She went 2.2 innings giving up 4 hits and one run while striking out 5 batters.

North Carolina State committed pitcher Sydney Nester came into the game and went the final 4.1 inning giving up just one hit and one walk while striking out 10 batters.

In addition to Brewers 3 hits Doss had one hit with an RBI and Price had a single.

Pulaski County will be back in action Tuesday when they travel to Christiansburg. First pitch is set for 5:00 p.m.

