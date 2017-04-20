Emily Rebecca Painter Beaver

On Sunday, April 16, 2017, Emily Rebecca Painter Beaver passed away unexpectedly at her home in Rixeyville. Va. She leaves behind her husband Brian Beaver and daughter Dakota Beaver.

Emily was born Sept. 7, 1973, to Charles and Sandra Painter of Pulaski, Va. Emily considered Pulaski her hometown, where she attended Pulaski County High until moving with her family to Warrenton, Va., in 1989. She graduated from Fauquier High School in 1991, and Radford University in 1996. Emily taught middle school for 18 years, ending her career at Warrenton Middle School due to illness. She was passionate about teaching, and her students held a special place in her heart. Emily had a love for all of God’s creatures. She was an avid reader, and loved all types of music, from classical to country to bluegrass to rock ‘n’ roll.

Emily is preceded in death by her father, Charles Painter; grandparents Frank and Edna Rogers, and Ernest and Margaret Painter; uncles James Rogers and Melvin Lyons; and cousins Chad Price and Elizabeth Staples.

Emily is survived by her husband, Brian Beaver; daughter Dakota Beaver; mother Sandra Painter of Warrenton; brother and sister-in-law Matt and Beckie Painter of Linden, Va.; aunts and uncles Carolyn Lyons of Dublin, Va., Bobby Rogers and wife Becky of Dublin, Pete Rogers and wife Treva of Pulaski, Gladys Rogers of Baltimore, Md., Margaret Ann Staples and husband Charlie of Jupiter, Fla., Debbie Socha of Rockville, Md., Gary Socha of Germantown, Md., and Ella Sue Price of Radford, Va.; and many loving cousins.

Two services will be held for a celebration of her life for her friends and family in Warrenton and in Pulaski.

The first will be 7 p.m. today (Thursday) at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton. Visitation will be 6 to 7 p.m.

A second service will be 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Draper’s Valley Presbyterian Church, with Pastor Roland Mathews officiating. The family will receive friends and relatives from 2:30 p.m. to the service hour. Interment will be at the Draper Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Dakota Beaver Trust Fund at 14300 Settle Drive, Rixeyville, VA 22737.

Local arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

