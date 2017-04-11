Elsa S. Hill

Elsa S. Hill, 80, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Wednesday April 5, 2017.

She was the second child of 11 children of Gustav and Gerda Schiemanowski.

She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother, and in life, her grandchildren gave her great joy. She volunteered for more than 20 years at the Amherst County Public Library in Amherst, Va., and was an avid reader. She loved music and enjoyed her gardens.

She is survived by her children, Ludwig Hill, Katherine O’Connor, Tanja Pevner, Wilhelmina Hoops and Siegfried Hill; and sisters and brothers Friederun Karreman-Schiemanowski, Heidrun Kutlu, Annagrid Morrow, Erich Schiemanowski, Ehrengard Kleinberg and Hartmut Schiemanowski.

She was predeceased by her husband, Louis P. Hill.

The family will have a private ceremony at home with family and close friends.

April 11, 2017

