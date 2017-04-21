Early egg start results in ‘teary-eyed’ kids

By BROOKE J. WOOD

A miscommunication resulted in some young hunters not finding any brightly-colored Easter eggs recently at Pulaski’s community Easter egg hunt at Jackson Park.

That won’t happen at future egg hunts.

“Ready, set, go” came too early due to a miscommunication between town staff and the emcee, Town Manager Shawn Utt told Town Council Tuesday night.

Utt, who witnessed some “teary-eyed” kids firsthand, described the event as “regrettable.”

In this week’s work session, Councilman Joseph Goodman said he heard a couple of complaints about the early start time, and suggested the town start late.

“It’s the kids that get penalized,” he said.

Utt agreed with Goodman, and said changes were coming next year, with festivities starting at noon, and the egg hunt possibly starting at 1 or 1:30 p.m.

“It will be a better setup next year,” Utt promised.

