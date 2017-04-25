Earl Gene Hughes

Earl Gene Hughes, 80, of Max Meadows, Va., passed away Sunday, April 23, 2017.

He was born Aug. 17, 1936, in North Carolina, to the late Robert and Mary Murphy Hughes. Earl was a member and Deacon at Draper Valley Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Anderson, Clarence, Fred and Ralph Hughes.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Ruby Quesenberry Hughes, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at Draper Valley Baptist Church, with Pastor Willie Overton officiating. The family will receive friends from noon until service time at the church. Interment will follow at West End Cemetery, Wytheville, Va.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfunerlservice.com.

Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va., is serving the Hughes family.

