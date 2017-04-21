DSS gives back through United Way

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County Department of Social Services employees invest in the community every day through services they provide for citizens. But their contributions don’t stop there. They also invest through annual donations to Pulaski County United Way (PCUW).

“Pulaski County DSS employees are some of the most loyal givers we have. They host an employee campaign every year,” says Susan Dalrymple, PCUW executive director.

She explained that United Way focuses on “meeting basic and emergency needs, improving educational opportunities, increasing health options, and providing financial stability” by helping to fund 20 partner agencies that serve the community.

