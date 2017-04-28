Dr. Pat Huber named NRCC’s first woman president

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

“It’s just a great day. I’m so excited. It’s a dream come true,” Pulaski resident Dr. Pat Huber said Thursday after learning she will become the first woman president of New River Community College.

“I started as a student at Wytheville Community College. I’ve lived and breathed community colleges all of these years, and I’m on top of the mountain,” she added.

Virginia’s Community Colleges (VCC) announced Huber’s hiring as president Thursday afternoon. She was selected from a field of 90 candidates and four finalists.

Effective “on or before” July 1, she will be the college’s sixth permanent president.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on April 28, 2017.

Comments

comments