Douglas Mark Flick

Douglas Mark Flick, 91, of Shawsville, Va., died Sunday, April 2, 2017.

He was born July 2, 1925 in Pulaski, Va., the son of the late Janie Mustard Flick and Creed Frank Flick. He was retired as the paint department manager for Hodges Lumber Co. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the Army 80th Division, and received the Purple Heart, two Bronze Stars, three Battle Stars for Normandy Invasion, France Chevalier De La Legion D Honneur, France’s highest award. This allowed him to later become a member of the DAV #29, and the American Legion Post 59. He was also a member of the graduating class of Pulaski High School 1946.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Gilmer Frank Flick and Vernon Miller Flick, and sister Violet May Flick.

He is survived by his wife, Doris Kegley Flick, and daughter Reva Sue Flick of Shawsville.

Graveside funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, in Oakwood Cemetery, Pulaski, with military honors. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Disabled American Veterans or the VFW Post 1184.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on April 4, 2017.

