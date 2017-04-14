Do we need a new middle school?

A discussion – some would say debate – has been going on for years about the fate of the county’s two middle schools in Pulaski and Dublin. Many believe the two schools – built in the 1920s and 1950s, respectively – have outlived their usefulness and should be replaced with a consolidated middle school. Others believe any funds should be earmarked for repair of the existing schools instead of a consolidated facility. Photos from a recent tour of the two middle schools show the current condition of the school buildings.

