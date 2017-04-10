Despite infamous ancestors, Blackburn is ‘happiest guy alive’ doing what he likes best

Those who believe hereditary traits are passed from generation to generation would probably never guess Anthony Blackburn descends from the feuding Hatfields and the McCoys, and one of the principals behind the infamous 1912 shootout inside the Carroll County Courthouse.

“I’m the happiest guy alive. I love people, and I love to see people have a good time,” the 53-year-old Snowville resident says.

His father, Bob, was from Pikeville, Ky., the area where the battling Hatfields and McCoys “fell out” over a post-Civil War murder and, later, over a stolen pig. Clashes, including the Battle of Grapevine Creek between 1863 and 1891, resulted in numerous deaths on either side and among their supporters.

Blackburn grew up knowing he is related to both families. He even wrote a song in which he refers to the feud and patriarchs Randall McCoy and William Anderson “Devil Anse” Hatfield. The tune found its way onto a CD produced with his band, Nuthin’ Common.

The final verse of his song draws the famous feud’s lasting conclusion: “You can go back there to the misty mountains to this day. You’ve got to watch who you’re talking to and watch just what you say, because the blood runs deep in the families of the folks up in the hills. That’s the way it’s always been there, and that’s the way it always will be.”

That song led him to another historic Appalachian feud. A friend told Carroll County historian Ron Leonard about the song, which sparked the idea for Blackburn to write another one about the Carroll County courthouse tragedy that left five dead, including Judge Thornton Massie from Pulaski County.

A few years earlier, Blackburn’s brother and sister indicated there was some connection to Floyd Allen, who was on trial that ill-fated day and believed to have fired the first shot in the shootout. But since he knew little to nothing about the courthouse shooting, the familial connection wasn’t something he explored.

But two months ago, on invitation from Leonard, he toured the historic sites connected to the 1912 shootout – the courthouse, gravesites and Floyd Allen home. He also did some family research into his great-great-grandmother, a Beasley who worked for Floyd Allen at his Fancy Gap home. He says they always wondered why they could never find out anything about his great-grandfather.

County records, he says, show that his great-grandfather’s father was unknown, but beside the “unknown,” it states he was believed to be the son of Floyd Allen. His great-grandfather’s name was Floyd Beasley. According to the stories passed down through his family, his great-grandmother took care of the house and cared for Allen’s sick wife.

Blackburn says he’s interested in penning a song about the courthouse tragedy, but adds, “I’ve got so much going now. I’ll probably do it when I can think about it.”

He is a full-time taxidermist, and a knife and tomahawk maker, working out of the three shops he built on the Snowville property where he renovated a 1926 schoolhouse into the home he shares with his wife, Melody. The couple have three daughters, Katie, Annie and Sarah. Katie gave the couple their first grandchild almost two years ago, a boy named Byron, which is Blackburn’s middle name.

He conducts his taxidermy out of a shop hung with a surplus of deer antlers waiting to be attached to the hides dried and worked into leather. Tags identifying the hunter and licensure are fastened to both the hide and the antlers. From start to finish, he says it can take anywhere from 8 to 12 months to complete the job, since most of the deer were brought in during the fall hunting season.

Blackburn obviously loves his work. It all started as a Boy Scout merit badge project when he was 15. He liked it so much, he started working with a taxidermist in the city, something he did for the next five years. When he was offered a machinist scholarship to New River Community College, he turned it down.

“I gave it away because I was already doing [taxidermy], and it was a good business.” But he later took machine classes at NRCC.

He maintains that the biggest animal he ever taxidermied was a 2,000-pound buffalo he shot in South Dakota. He says he later gave it to “Shelor Chevrolet in exchange for a new vehicle.” Along with buffalo, he has hunted deer, exotic sheep and wild boar. But the game trips decreased as his business and family grew.

He’s an avid bow hunter. “I actually hunt with recurves and longbows, and I built them. So, they’re not the new bows with the wheels and all. They’re the kind like English [settlers] and Indians used.”

But building and creating isn’t just limited to bows. Blackburn, who eventually built his own machine shop, says he “had no clue that everything I learned in machine classes at Radford High School would apply to building knives.”

He built his first knife at RHS. “But later on, I found myself wanting to build good knives. I built a few. People liked them. I got more equipment, kept building better ones.”

He searches for unique wood types for the knife handles, such as the curly maple taken from the legs of a desk he found. He also does all of the leather work for the knives. Rural King, which recently opened in Fairlawn, now sells his knives, as well as the tomahawks he creates from hickory.

When he’s not working in his leather-making, taxidermy or knife-making shops, he’s either with his family or with his band. He played with his brothers in the Blackburn Brothers band for many years. They were well known in the New River Valley, performing at many venues. All of that ended when, within a span of seven years, three of his brothers died. His parents, Bob and June, also died within that same time period.

Blackburn, who plays banjo, guitar, mandolin and piano, no longer has a band – or, at least, he didn’t until a couple of friends suggested he team up with them. That’s when he, along with Mark and Dwight Vaughn, started Nuthin’ Common. They learned seven songs, then plunked themselves down across the road from the Floyd County Store.

“We played in a little parking lot, but it got to where the crowd was so big that they were standing in the road” in the spot where they attract anywhere from 50 to 300 lovers of bluegrass music each Friday between spring and fall. Out of safety concerns, the town of Floyd granted the band access to the gazebo. The group plays for free and doesn’t even set out a tip jar, although some music lovers have been known to tip them for singing a song request.

Other than dealing with the loss of so many family members during such a short period, his biggest challenge came in the form of a diabetes diagnosis three years ago. But he wasn’t diagnosed with Type II diabetes.

“They told me one in a million adults get Type I, and I’m one of them,” he says. “They actually called me a 1.5.”

He’s worn an insulin pump for almost three months, only taking it off to shower. The illness notwithstanding, his glee and vigor remain intact. “I’ve probably got more energy than three people. When I go to the doctor, they tell me, ‘You’re not supposed to feel like you do’.”

Blackburn insists, “I love to see people work hard and get everything they deserve to be happy.”

He saw such determination in his mother, June, and the dad who left Kentucky when he was only 18.

“There wasn’t much going on in Kentucky. You know, like Loretta Lynn said in her song, you’ve got three choices – you either moonshine, coalmine or move it on down the line, and it’s about the truth. My dad told me he knew that when he found the time to get out from behind the mule, wearing these bibbed overalls, he was leaving.”

He recalls that his dad always wore a tie. “He even mowed the yard wearing a tie.”

Of course, he took the family history with him when he left Kentucky, eventually settling in Radford, but not leaving Appalachia.

Blackburn, who plays by ear, says he can do that because the music resides deep within him. With that gift, he tells and sings the story of Appalachia and a family who left an indelible mark on the region.

