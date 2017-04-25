Dennis Montgomery

On Friday, April 21, 2017, Dennis Montgomery stepped through the great gates of Heaven.

He was born Sept. 14, 1948.

He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer F. Montgomery; his beloved infant brother; brothers-in-law Gene “Dick” Deeds and Robert Goad; and father-in-law and mother-in-law John I. and Nancy J. Ritter.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Retta J. Montgomery; wife of 36 years, Zerita J. Montgomery; children Ginger (Mark) Aeschlimann, Angel (Roy) Carter, Roger (Kim) Montgomery and Tiea (Jamie) Bailey; grandchildren Randi Carter, Jessica Carter, Dominic Aeschlimann, Harlie Montgomery, Joey Bailey, Jordan Montgomery, Ava Aeschlimann, Ray Montgomery and Dakota Carter; brother Bobby Montgomery; sisters Janet Deeds and Elizabeth Goad; brother-in-law Dennis Sifford; “favorite sister-in-law” Valorie Sifford; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dennis was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned several awards, including the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Action Ribbon and Rifle Sharpshooter Badge.

Funeral Services will be 4 p.m. today (Tuesday) at Mullins Funeral Home, with Rev. Tommy Ramsey and Rev. Craig Strain officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 3 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.

The Montgomery family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, Va.

Written by: Editor on April 25, 2017.

