Crystal Charlene Nowlin

Crystal Charlene Nowlin, 40, of Dublin, Va., passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at the New River Valley Medical Center.

Born Nov. 12, 1976, in Radford, Va., she was the daughter of Barbara Jean Nixon and the late Ronald Dale Fain. Her stepfather, Donald W. Nixon, also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband, Tracy Lynn Nowlin of Dublin; children Jordan Anthony Taylor and Jaylin Bryce Nowlin, both of Dublin; mother Barbara Jean Nixon of Pulaski, Va.; stepchildren Derek Nowlin of Charlotte, N.C., and Morgan Nowlin of Norfolk, Va.; sisters Lori Ann Roop of Pulaski and Rhonda Lynn Lambert of Blacksburg, Va.; and in-laws Nancy Nowlin and John Nowlin, both of Christiansburg, Va.

A Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski, with Rev. Don Sizemore officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before service time Sunday at the funeral home.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, is handling the arrangements for the family.

