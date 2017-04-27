Cougars lose home game at Christiansburg

By Rodney Young

SWT Sports Writer

CHRISTIANSBURG – The game scheduled for at home Wednesday had to be moved to Christiansburg from Pulaski County High School with the Cougars being the home team because the Cougar Field was still unplayable.

This was the second time this season this has happened. This time though the Cougars came out with a loss, falling 7-5 to the Blue Demons.

Tied at 3-3 going into the top of the fourth Christianburg’s Corbin Vaught hit a home run over the right field fence to put the Demons into the lead, 4-3. They stretched that to 5-3 in the fifth on an error by the Cougars and added two more in the sixth to go up 7-3. One of those two runs were unearned as the Cougars finished the contest with four errors and gave up three big unearned runs.

The Cougars battled back in the bottom of the sixth with a Hunter Shrewsbury lead off single and Camden Underwood single. Senior Tyler Waddell then singled in Shrewsbury. Jordan Lytton drew a base on balls to load the bases and Braeden Blevins hit a grounder that was misplayed to score Underwood. Then Jon Ostten came up and hit a shot to the shortstop but right at second base that was turned into a double play to stop the Cougar uprising.

The Blue Demons (5-8) got two hits from Vaught who also scored twice. Seven others had one hit each for the winners. Alex Perkins had an RBI as did Will Stout. Perkins got the save for the Demons as he pitched the seventh striking out two as he got the Cougar to go in order in the bottom of the seventh. Stout, who relieved starter Kevin Lambert, went 4.2 innings, struck out four and gave up just one earned run.

Pulaski County had just five hits with Blevins, Andrew Lowe, Shrewsbury, Waddell and Underwood collecting those. Blevins had two RBI. Waddell, Lowe and Osteen each had one run knocked in. Dylan Danner was the starting and losing pitcher as he went 4.1 innings. He surrendered six hits and five runs, of which just three of those were earned. The Cougar luck or non- luck was evident in the Christiansburg fifth inning as the Blue Demons Perkins hit a long fly ball that was dropped and he was standing at second. He then advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a passed ball.

”We made a couple of big errors in the game and didn’t make clutch plays or get that clutch hit,” Cougar head coach Jared King said. “I thought we looked a little rusty from being off for almost two weeks. I thought Danner (Dylan) pitched well and we competed but their relievers did a real good job. I’m glad we did get the game in even though we have to play here at Christiansburg.”

The Cougars will go back on the road Friday as they play the Spartans at Salem. First pitch slated for 5:00 p.m. at Kiwanis Field.

Written by: Editor on April 27, 2017.

Comments

comments