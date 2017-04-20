Concertgoers CAN get some Satisfaction Friday night

By BROOKE J. WOOD

brooke@southwesttimes.com

The international touring tribute to The Rolling Stones performs – for the fourth time locally – Friday at the historic Pulaski Theatre.

“The band remains so popular, we keep asking them to return,” explains Bob McKinney, president of the theatre’s board of directors.

Billing itself as Satisfaction/The International Rolling Stones Show, and with more than 2,500 performances in 15 years, the tribute band’s longevity is evocative of the band they simulate.

The Rolling Stones, which started in 1962 in London and just kept going with hit song after hit song, released a blues cover album in December. Their next performance will take place in France this summer.

The tribute band features Chris LeGrand as the strutting Mick Jagger and Trey Garitty as the weathered Keith Richards. The rest of the cast joins them in the personas of Ron Wood, Charlie Watts and John Wade to perform such Rolling Stones classics as “Start Me Up,” “It’s only Rock-n-Roll,” “Paint it Black,” “Sympathy for the Devil,” “Brown Sugar” and “Jumping Jack Flash.”

The band has three successful projects, including “A Symphony For The Devil” and “Gimme Abbey.”

Satisfaction has been featured in Rolling Stone magazine, Showbiz magazine, Las Vegas Today, CBS Sunday Morning news and hundreds of newspapers, magazines, and television and radio shows across the nation.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. performance. Tickets are $25 at the door or $20 in advance at www.pulaskitheatre.com or through The Southwest Times and Martin’s Pharmacy in Pulaski or the Pulaski County Welcome Center in Dublin.

Written by: Editor on April 20, 2017.

Comments

comments