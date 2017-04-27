Citizens to supervisors: Put it to a vote

By BROOKE J. WOOD

Citizens attending this week’s meeting of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors overwhelmingly asked for the opportunity to vote on building a new consolidated middle school.

More than 70 packed the supervisors’ board room Monday at the County Administration Building. Of the 18 who spoke, only two asked the supervisors for something other than a new facility combining students from Pulaski and Dublin middle schools.

Keri Peterson, who lives in the Massie district, told supervisors she stood in the same “spot” three years earlier to offer comments when the public discussion began about the best way to address the county’s outdated middle schools.

