Christopher Bleau (Chris) Stevens

Christopher Bleau (Chris) Stevens, 40, of Pulaski, Va., passed Sunday, April 2, 2017, surrounded by loved ones.

He was born March 14, 1977, in Pulaski.

He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Chasity Friend Stevens of Pulaski; mother and step-father Connie and Bill McMillan of Pulaski; father and step-mother Matt Stevens and Beverly Rivers of Pulaski and Chicago, Ill.; sister Carey Stevens of Wytheville, Va.; brother Luke McMillan of Pulaski; grandmother Alice Stevens of Pulaski; uncle Skip Stevens of Pulaski; uncle and aunt John and Ginger Stevens of Pulaski; aunt and uncle Debbie and Ricky Swinson of Chester, Va.; aunt and uncle Margaret and Mark Hicks of Pearisburg, Va.; in-laws Cindy and Tim Treadway of Indian Valley, Va.; brother-in-law Ricky Nofsinger; nephews Jacob, Joshua and Justin; cousins Anna Stevens, John Robert Stevens, Meredith Mogensen and Aubrey Swinson; and many other family members and friends.

Chris was preceded in death by his grandfather Robert W Stevens; grandfather Sydney Hayes; grandmother Mildred Hayes; and in-laws Luther and Opal Friend.

Chris (better known as Scoob) had a life-long love and passion for music that led him to study music at both Virginia Commonwealth University and J. Sargeant Reynolds. His musical talent also took him into the electronic music scene where he deejayed at events throughout Virginia from the late 1990s on.

In 2007, he completed the mortuary science program at John Tyler and became the fifth generation of the Stevens family to operate Stevens Funeral Home in Pulaski, alongside his father and uncles.

As a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church, Chris served as an elder, on the session, and on the Worship and Outreach committees. He was also director of the Joyful Noise youth choir from 2003-09. His other community involvement included playing trumpet with the Old Pros Jazz Band and being a member of the Elks Club.

Chris was a fun-loving, easy-going guy who never met a person who wasn’t a friend. He was a devoted and loving husband to Chasity, who was not just his wife, but his best friend, high school sweetheart and soulmate. He was also a devoted son, brother, grandson, nephew, uncle and friend. He had a special way of making everyone feel happy and genuinely loved. His devotion was especially strong when it came to his grandmother Alice (Mamaw) Stevens.

Chris was most in his element when fishing at the New River, hanging out with friends, spending time with his family (and cats), and traveling.

Stevens Funeral Home will be open for visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, April 7. Chasity and other family members will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at First Presbyterian Church, Pulaski, with Pastor Melissa McNair-King officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 408 N. Jefferson Ave, P.O. Box 824, Pulaski VA 24301.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on April 6, 2017.

Comments

comments