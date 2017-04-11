Chorus brings down the house: Collects more than 800 pounds of food for local food bank

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

New River Valley Community Chorus brought down the house at Pulaski Theatre this weekend with its spring show, “The Fabulous ’50s Meet the Psychedelic ’60s.”

By the end of Saturday night’s show, the audience was on its feet, clapping their hands and singing along with chorus members on the popular Fifth Dimension classic “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In.”

An estimated 650 people turned out Saturday night or Sunday afternoon for separate performances of the show. More than 800 pounds of non-perishable food was collected as the price of admission, and then donated to Emergency Needs Task Force of Pulaski County for its Pulaski food bank.

