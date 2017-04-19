Brenda Mae Clyburn

Brenda Mae Clyburn, 66, died peacefully on Easter morning, April 16, 2017 at home in Dublin, Va., after a brief struggle with cancer.

Brenda was born Jan. 17, 1951, in Blacksburg, Va., the daughter of Claude Clyburn and Ann Hight. Brenda thoroughly enjoyed music, dancing and Native American art. She will always be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother, with a great sense of humor and whose greatest passion was having her family together. If we could be touched by love, it would be from a hug by her.

Brenda Clyburn is survived by her sister, Wanda Smith; Louis Clyburn; brother Eddie Clyburn; children Ronnie Dowdy, Melissa Lewis, Donnie Dowdy and Dorothy Raley; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four great-nephews; a great niece; a number of other relatives and close friends.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Thornspring Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Stevens Funeral Home.

Written by: Editor on April 19, 2017.

Comments

comments