Brenda Farmer Stilwell

Brenda Farmer Stilwell, 68, of Belspring, Va., passed away Saturday, April 1, 2017.

She was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Dublin, Va. She was preceded in death by her father, David Hughes Farmer, and sister Carolyn Kay Sowers.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Ronnie Leon Stilwell; sons and daughters-in-law David and Jackie Stilwell, Darrell and Candy Stilwell, and Darren Stilwell, all of Belspring; daughter Dana Stilwell of Phoenix, Ariz.; mother Iris Gordon Farmer of Dublin; 15 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters Betty Graham and Patricia Odham, both of Dublin; brothers and sisters-in-law David and Bev Farmer of Dublin, and Kenny and Kathy Farmer of Climax, N.C.; and many other relatives and friends.

The family receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Grace Baptist Church in Dublin. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m., with Rev. Doug Testerman officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin.

The Stilwell family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

April 4, 2017.

