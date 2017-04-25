Bobby Lee Cook

Bobby Lee Cook, 71, of Pilot, Va., passed away Friday, April 21, 2017, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Bobby was surrounded by his family until the end. The family finds peace in knowing that Bobby did not suffer long before our Lord called him home.

Bobby was born Jan. 16, 1946, in Lebanon, Va., to Alfred Cook and Courtney Griffith. He went to school in Pulaski, Va. He married Gladys L. Williams on Aug. 23, 1997, in Pulaski.

He retired from Magnox in Pulaski, and has enjoyed his retirement years with his family and friends. Bobby loved being outside in the mountains, near rivers and on the lake, and he loved hunting and fishing all year long with his numerous friends. Bobby will be remembered for his love for his family and friends, his quick wit, big smile, his hard work, his loyalty and his sense of humor.

Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Courtney Cook; brother James Cook; and nephew Bobby Allen Cook.

Bobby is survived by his wife, Gladys Leota Cook; their children, Mark Cook and fiancé Amy Stambaugh, Dawn and Dale Bennett, and Tonya Williams and Bradley Sims; sisters Geraldine Whitaker, Carrie Tabor and Madeline White; grandsons Eric Dylan Cook, Jacob Andrew Cook and James David Robertson; granddaughter Amber N. Phillips; great-grandchildren Brooklyn Elizabeth Robertson and Joey Dale Xavier Phillips; and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his long-time friends Mike Davidson, Mike Ballard, Jimmy Duncan, Robert Taylor, Ray Epperly and Eugene Butler.

Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at Stevens Funeral Home in Pulaski for family and friends. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m., officiated by Pastor Earl Hanks and Pastor Randall Lawrence.

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

