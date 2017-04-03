Blasting to create delays on I-81

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Motorists may encounter delays at the New River crossing on Interstate 81 between Tuesdays and Fridays this spring due to blasting.

Virginia Department of Transportation reports that construction to replace the northbound bridge at the Pulaski/Montgomery county line requires rolling roadblocks to slow traffic for 15-minute intervals. Exit 105 also will be closed temporarily during blasting.

Dependent upon weather conditions and work schedules, blasting is slated to begin April 5 and continue April 7. Motorists should watch for State Police and pilot vehicles that will be slowing traffic.

Roadblocks will be scheduled at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. They may be implemented for three to four weeks.

On days when blasting is occurring, the roadblocks will begin at mile marker 101 on the northbound lanes and at marker 108 southbound.

Message boards will advise motorists of the rolling roadblocks.

According to VDOT, the bridge contractor has encountered about 7,000 cubic yards of rock that has to be blasted and removed in order to build an access road for highway workers building the bridge.

Work on the $48 million project to replace the northbound bridge and the Route 232 overpass bridge at exit 105 began in late 2016. A late 2020 completion date is expected.

