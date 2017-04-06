Bikes among Easter egg hunt prizes

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Bikes donated by The Southwest Times are among prizes children can win at Saturday’s annual Easter Egg Hunt in Pulaski. The Easter Bunny also will be there.

The hunt, open to three age groups, gets under way at 1 p.m. in Jackson Park, between First and Commerce streets. Rain date is 1 p.m. April 15.

During the hunt, participating children are divided into three age groups: Walking to 4 years old, 5-8 years old and 9-12 years old. Those who are lucky enough to find a golden egg (two in each age group) will win a bike or a large Easter basket.

Children also have the opportunity to visit with the Easter Bunny in the park gazebo. Don’t forget your cameras.

Other activities include cookie decorating, balloon sculptures, games and more.

In addition to Pulaski and The Southwest Times, other event sponsors are Food City, Northstar Church in Pulaski, Cumulus Radio and Pulaski Patriot.

