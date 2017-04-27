Bicycle event resurrected as another Pulaski event

By BROOKE J. WOOD

Recreational cyclists will have an opportunity to sojourn Pulaski County’s scenic byways during a spring ride set for May 6.

Sponsored by the Ratcliff Transportation Museum, the Pulaski Pedalfest 2017 Spring Ride will be the town’s first bike event in two years.

“The event began a few years ago, but due to one of the original planner’s injury, the event has not taken place for the past two years,” Pulaski Mayor Nick Glenn explains.

In his capacity as mayor, Glenn explains that he asked the original planners of the event to “restart the ride, so that we can develop another event for the town.”

