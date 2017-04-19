Benefit golf tournament to aid Logan Smith

By DAVID GRAVELY

SWT Sports Editor

Each day brings more progress, but the road ahead of him is a long and expensive one. In response to those expected needs, friends and family of 18 year old Logan Smith of Dublin have organized a benefit golf tournament to help with at least some of those costs.

Smith, a 2016 Pulaski County High School graduate, was involved in an accident Oct. 21 on Bagging Plant Road in Dublin.

His truck went off the road and after hitting several trees and flipping upside down it came rest upside down in a hidden area off the road.

Fortunately for Smith a Town of Dublin employee noticed some damage to vegetation and investigated, finding Smith’s vehicle crushed and mangled.

After first responders worked to extract him from the vehicle, Smith was flown from the scene of the accident to Roanoke Memorial. Doctors there performed surgery to relieve some of the pressure on his damaged spine, but severe damage had already been done.

The initial prognosis was not good, and doctors informed Smith and his family while he was fortunate to be alive, the damage was bad enough that he would likely remain paralyzed from the neck down.

A former football player and wrestler, Smith kept a good attitude and prepared for the fight. The decision was made to attack the injuries.

He was able to transfer to The Shepherd Center in Atlanta, GA, a facility that specializes in treating patients with spinal cord and brain injuries.

Slowly, as the therapy and treatments progressed, Smith has been able to regain some control and movement of his body below the injury. First it was his arms, then slowly his has regained some movement of his fingers. He’s slowly gaining control of his stomach muscles.

Smith returned home in March and has begun therapy in Dublin. He works several days per week to build muscle and continue to work towards gaining more control of his body.

While the doctors can’t promise him anything, family and friends continue to keep the faith that eventually he’ll be able to regain control of his legs and walk again.

The next goal for Smith is to go to “Project Walk” in New Jersey. Project Walk is a world leader in paralysis recovery and provides an improved quality of life for people with disabilities. Unfortunately, it’s a facility and treatment that most insurance policies, including Smith’s, do not cover.

Friday, May 19 the Walk with Logan Golf Tournament at the Draper Valley Golf Course will hope to cover at least a portion of that cost.

The goal is to do something that has never been done at the Draper course, have 60 teams of 4 competing for the title. The fee for each team is $300, of which $45 will go towards treatment. If the goal of 60 teams is met there will be two shotgun starts, one at 8 a.m. and one at 1 p.m. The fee will cover lunch, greens fees, cart, on course snacks and refreshments, goodie bags and raffle tickets for each contestant.

The tournament organizers are also looking for hole sponsors and goody bag/raffle donations, as well as direct donations.

For more information or to find out how you can help contact Terry Vaughn at 540-391-0337 or by email at MTGVaughn@gmail.com. Those interested can also visit the Facebook event page set up for the tournament at https://www.facebook.com/events/249736525493699/.

